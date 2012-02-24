Feb 24 Rival megabanks Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Inc have begun talks on breaking up their joint venture
Mobit Co as Sumitomo plans to make consumer lender Promise Co
Ltd a wholly owned unit in April, the Nikkei reported.
Mobit's direct lending business is likely to be transferred
to Promise while Mitsubishi would take over Mobit's loan
guarantee business, the business daily reported.
Promise will overtake Acom Co Ltd, the industry
leader from the Mitsubishi group, if it takes over the assets of
Mobit, the daily said.
Mobit had 180.9 billion yen ($2.24 billion) in outstanding
loans as of March 31. It guaranteed 80 billion yen in consumer
loans extended by partners regional banks, according to
estimates for fiscal 2008, the daily said.
($1 = 80.6850 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)