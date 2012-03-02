(Corrects unit to people from home in 1st paragraph, period of power purchases in 4th paragraph to 30 years)

TOKYO, March 2 Japan's No.3 trading house Sumitomo Corp and two partners will build and operate two geothermal power plants in Indonesia, each able to generate 220 megawatts and together providing sufficient power for 6 million people.

Indonesia alone holds 40 percent of the world's total geothermal reserves, but less than 4 percent is being developed, leaving the sector wide open for growth.

A joint venture, in which Sumitomo and France's GDF Suez each own 35 percent with Indonesia's PT Supreme Energy holding the rest, will complete the plants in 2016, the trading house said.

State-owned electricity company PT Perusahaan Nagara will buy electricity for 30 years from the two plants, which will be built in West Sumatra and Lambung. Japan's Bank for International Cooperation is expected to provide financing for the $1.5 billion project.

Geothermal energy feeds on heat from the earth's core to release steam from underground reservoirs and is a steady source of power and, unlike solar or wind, is unaffected by unpredictable weather patterns. But upfront drilling costs can be high.

Sumitomo, which is conducting several feasibility studies in Indonesia, also operates the Tanjung Jati B coal fired power plant, which has a total generation capacity of around 2,640MW. (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)