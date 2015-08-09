Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
TOKYO Aug 9 Japan's Sumitomo Life Insurance Co is in talks to buy U.S. life insurer Symetra Financial Corp, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.
Sumitomo Life is looking to acquire Washington-based Symetra for a fee estimated between 400 to 500 billion yen ($3.22 billion to $4.03 billion), the Nikkei said without citing sources.
According to the Nikkei, Symetra's management is expected to remain after the acquisition by Sumitomo Life.
Sumitomo Life would join a growing list of Japanese life insurers looking to expand business in the United States amid a shrinking domestic market hit by a decreasing population.
In February, Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co bought Alabama-based Protective Insurance for $5.6 billion while Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance co acquired Oregon's StanCorp Financial Group Inc for $5 billion in July.
($1 = 124.2100 yen) (Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Perry)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
AMSTERDAM, March 23 Fund manager Elliott Advisors, which owns 3.2 percent of Akzo Nobel, on Thursday criticised the Dutch paint maker for disregarding the views of an "overwhelming margin" of its shareholders by refusing to meet with U.S. suitor PPG.