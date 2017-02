(Repeats to cover alert)

TOKYO, Sept 30 Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd , Japan's third-biggest steelmaker, said on Friday it would post an appraisal loss on securities it holds of 79.76 billion yen ($1 billion) for the July-September quarter due to a decline in market prices. ($1 = 76.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)