TOKYO, March 8 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings
Inc, Japan's fifth-largest banking group, said on
Friday it will repay 200 billion yen ($2.1 billion) in public
bailout money, ending more than a decade of partial government
ownership.
The lender, created by a merger of two rivals in 2011, and
other Japanese banks received trillions of yen in public money
in the late 1990s when they suffered under the weight of bad
loans after the burst of the country's asset bubble. Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust itself received 1.1 trillion yen in public money in
various stages.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, helped by a surge in its stock price
since late last year, said it will buy back 530 million shares
at Friday's closing price of 427 yen per share, totaling 226.3
billion yen. The buyback represents 12.8 percent of its
outstanding shares.
The government currently owns about 500 million shares with
a book value of 400 yen per share, meaning Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust's buyback represents a 6.8 percent premium to the
government's holdings.
The bank's shares have soared about 70 percent in the past
three months amid the ongoing rally in Japanese stocks on
expectations for aggressive economic growth policies by Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe.
Prior to the announcement, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust shares
closed up 7 percent at 427 yen.
($1 = 94.6650 Japanese yen)
