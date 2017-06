TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 27.75 percent interest in the Cote Gold Project from Toronto-based IAMGOLD Corp for US$195 million.

The acquisition is set to be completed by the end of the first half of this fiscal year, in September, it said in a statement. IAMGOLD owns 92.5 percent of the gold development project, located in Ontario, Canada. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Michael Perry)