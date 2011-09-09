(Adds background)

* IPO values company at 200-220 bln yen - source

* Nomura Securities is joint bookrunner on IPO - source

* Nikko Asset Management to list in Tokyo only - source

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Sept 9 Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co has hired Goldman Sachs and UBS as joint global coordinators to manage the around $1 billion initial public offering of Nikko Asset Management, a source with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Friday.

The Tokyo IPO will value Nikko Asset, one of Japan's largest asset management firms, at 200-220 billion yen ($2.6-$2.8 billion), said the source, who could not be identified because the details were not yet public.

Nomura Securities is joint bookrunner for the IPO, which was expected to be completed by the end of the year, the source said.

Nikko Asset will list its shares in Tokyo only, the source said. Earlier, the company had considered also listing on an overseas exchange.

Nikko, which manages $154 billion and has embarked on a drive to become a major Asian player outside Japan, last year agreed to buy Singapore's DBS Asset Management and in March completed a deal to purchase Australian firm Tyndall Investments.

Nikko Asset chief executive Timothy McCarthy is keen to transform the firm into a leading pan-Asian asset manager.

Nikko Asset has offices in Tokyo, Singapore, London, New York and Hong Kong. It also owns 40 percent of Rongtong Fund Management, an asset management company in China.

Sumitomo Trust acquired Nikko Asset from Citigroup for $1.2 billion in July 2009. At the time, Sumitomo Trust said it hoped to list the fund management company within 2-3 years. ($1 = 77.365 yen) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Writing by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Dan Lalor)