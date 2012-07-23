TOKYO, July 23 Sumitomo Metal Mining (SMM) said on Monday it now holds 2,124,500 shares or a 0.062 percent stake in Toyota Motor Corp, having increased them in a move to strengthen their relationship.

It did not say how many shares it held previously.

SMM supplies cathode materials for rechargeable batteries to Toyota, which are used in its hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)