(Follows Alerts)

Sept 30 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , intends to acquire Promise Co and pump in over 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) into the consumer finance firm, the Nikkei business daily reported.

SMBC, which already holds a 22 percent stake in Promise, will launch a tender offer for the remainder of the lender's outstanding stock and will put up additional capital in exchange for a private placement of shares, the daily said.

The new investments, which are expected to total about 200 billion yen, will get SMBC board's approval on Friday, the Nikkei reported.

Promise suffered a 104.4 billion yen loss last fiscal due to demands for refunds of overcharged interests and hopes to shore up reserves to resolve the issue with the capital increase, the newspaper said.

($1 = 76.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)