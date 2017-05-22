BRIEF-Japanese government-led group looks to turn Toshiba memory unit into subsidiary - Nikkei
May 22 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Japan's largest asset manager, said Managing Executive Officer Yoshio Hishida will lead the global business development of the trust's asset management business as part of his expanded role.
Hishida, who joined Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co Ltd in 1986, is also director of The Securities Analysts Association of Japan. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
CHICAGO, June 21 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) levied fines totaling $5 million against McVean Trading & Investments (MTI), along with three associates, for market manipulation, the CFTC said in a statement on Wednesday.
June 21 Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday Alison Harding-Jones would join the firm as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) M&A and Vice Chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking.