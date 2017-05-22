May 22 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Japan's largest asset manager, said Managing Executive Officer Yoshio Hishida will lead the global business development of the trust's asset management business as part of his expanded role.

Hishida, who joined Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co Ltd in 1986, is also director of The Securities Analysts Association of Japan. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)