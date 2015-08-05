UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JAKARTA Aug 5 Indonesia's Summarecon Investment Property, a unit of property developer PT Summarecon Agung Tbk , is planning a $200 million initial public offering later this year or in early 2016, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a person close to the transaction.
Deutsche Bank is handling the offering, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts