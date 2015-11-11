JAKARTA Nov 11 Indonesian property developer PT
Summarecon Agung Tbk is considering the launch of a
real estate investment trust (REIT) for its unit to benefit from
new tax breaks, its president director said on Wednesday.
Summarecon Agung's President Director Adrianto P. Adhi told
reporters that launching REIT may be an alternative to earlier
plan of a $200 million initial public offering of PT Summarecon
Investment Property, but the company has not made a decision.
IFR last month reported the IPO plan has been shelved
because Summarecon Agung was not getting the valuation it wanted
for the unit, citing a person close to the transaction.
Indonesia's government last month announced incentives aimed
at spurring firms to set up REITs by ending double taxation that
may apply to such businesses.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anand Basu)