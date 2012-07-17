(Refiled to fix date of story)

By David K. Randall

NEW YORK, July 17 The major events likely to affect financial markets over the next six months include everything from the outcome of the U.S. presidential election to slowing growth in China.

And that's not including any yet-to-be-exposed financial scandals or new turbulence in the euro zone.

With so many issues threatening to make the second half of the year more volatile for markets, some investors are turning their calendars back to 2011 as a guide.

A downgrade of the U.S. government's credit rating in August 2011 and concerns about Europe's fiscal stability pushed the Standard and Poor's 500 index down nearly 20 percent from its most recent high and led to more 400-plus point swings in the Dow Jones industrial average than any other time in its history.

European leaders agreed to expand a bailout fund two months later, leading to a 16 percent jump in the S&P 500 between early October and the end of the year. The index ended up almost exactly flat for the year, before dividends.

With those memories fresh, fund managers and strategists are honing strategies for the rest of 2012 that they hope will reach admittedly modest goals: getting some benefit from any market upswings without taking on too much risk.

"When you look back at last year there are two lessons. One, if you are going to panic, panic early. And two, don't stay away for long because it's too soon to totally surrender," said John Manley, chief equity strategist at Wells Fargo Advantage Funds.

Here are suggestions on how to position a portfolio for another batch of uncertainty:

RISK-AVERSE TRADES

Brian Gendreau, a market strategist at Cetera Financial Group, said that many clients are more concerned with protecting their principal than increasing their wealth after last summer's historic volatility. As a result, he likes high quality dividend stocks that offer yields greater than the approximately 1.5 percent yield of the 10-year U.S Treasury.

"The yield is there for the taking and yet people aren't hopping on it enough to bring the valuation down," he said.

One ETF option is the SPDR S&P Dividend fund, which holds the 60 highest-yielding stocks in the S&P 1500 index that have raised their dividends annually for the past 25 years. The $9 billion fund, which charges 35 cents per $100 invested, yields 3.2 percent and is top-weighted with stakes in Pitney Bowes and Leggett & Platt.

Gendreau also likes options trades that will pay off if the market's volatility falls after the U.S. presidential election in early November. He suggests a trade called a top straddle that is created by selling a call and put together at the same strike price.

STAY INVESTED

Manley, the Wells Fargo strategist, said that any market swings this year are unlikely to rival those of last summer. He expects the S&P 500 to remain in a trading range of roughly 1,250 to 1,450 for the rest of the year. The index closed at 1,353 Monday, a gain of 7.6 percent for the year.

He suggests that investors lighten up on stocks as the S&P reaches the upper end of the trading range and buy when it falls closer to 1,250. But investors shouldn't abandon stocks for cash, he said, and instead focus on technology and healthcare stocks with strong balance sheets and better growth prospects than the overall market.

Investors who want to make a broad bet on either sector could opt for an ETF like the Technology Select Sector SPDR , a $8.9 billion fund that charges 18 cents per $100 invested and has an outsized stake in Apple, or the $4.7 billion Health Care Select Sector SPDR, which charges 18 cents per $100 invested and has large stakes in Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.

Manley likens the current market sentiment to that of 1980 and 1981, when investors were faced with high interest rates, a U.S. recession and an unemployment rate that would continue to rise before peaking at 10.8 percent in December 1982. Investors at that time "knew all the problems but couldn't see over the mountain" he said. As those problems subsided, the U.S. stock market took off in a years-long bull market.

A similar situation could happen in 2013 and 2014, Manley said, noting that he expects the S&P 500 index to gain more than 50 percent over those two years as the market's price to earnings valuation increases, a result of investors coming back to the stock market after more than four years of scary headlines.

Goldman Sachs' chief U.S. equity strategist, David Kostin, meanwhile, expects the S&P 500 to have a static price-to-earnings multiple and minimal earnings growth this year as investors face "headwinds (that) include the presidential election, policy uncertainty, and the looming 'fiscal cliff' that everyone outside the Beltway decries but no one in Washington, DC seems willing to seriously address," he said in a note to clients Monday.

One way to play the global economic uncertainty is to focus on companies that get most of their revenue from the United States, he said, where the economy looks healthier than in Europe. Goldman Sachs recommends companies like Paychex , Wells Fargo, Humana, Lowe's and Union Pacific, all of which make 100 percent of their sales in the United States. (Reporting By David Randall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)