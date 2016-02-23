WELLINGTON Feb 24 New Zealand's Summerset Group
Holdings reported a 56 percent jump in full-year profit
after tax to NZ$84.2 million ($56.14 million) as demand for
retirement homes in Auckland increased.
The company is focused on building more villages to cater to
the booming New Zealand retiree and aged care market.
"While we are always looking for opportunities across New
Zealand, Auckland is clearly constrained for living and care
services for older people," Summerset CEO Julian Cook said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The company had secured three new sites in 2015 and built
303 retirement units. Cook said Summerset was aiming to build
400 retirement units in 2016.
The company said its total sales were up 26 percent on the
previous year to 578 retirement unit sales in 2015.
Summerset announced a final 2015 dividend of 3.4 cents per
share, which brought the total yearly dividend payment to 5.25
cents per share, up from 3.5 cents the previous year.
($1 = 1.4999 New Zealand dollars)
