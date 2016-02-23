(Re-casts lead, adds broker comment and market reaction)
By Charlotte Greenfield
WELLINGTON Feb 24 New Zealand's Summerset Group
Holdings posted a jump in full-year profits on
Wednesday as the retirement village operator ramped up
development in the booming Auckland market.
The company reported a 56 percent jump in full-year profit
after tax to NZ$84.2 million ($56.14 million) and said it was
focused on building more villages to cater to the increasing New
Zealand retiree and aged care market.
"While we are always looking for opportunities across New
Zealand, Auckland is clearly constrained for living and care
services for older people," Summerset Chief Executive Officer
Julian Cook said in a statement on Wednesday.
The company had secured three new sites in 2015 and built
303 retirement units. Cook said Summerset was aiming to build
400 retirement units in 2016.
The company said its total sales were up 26 percent on the
previous year to 578 retirement unit sales in 2015.
The results were broadly in line with expectations as
investors keenly watched the demographic factors spurring
demand.
"There's pure demand for their facilities. Obviously the
population just keeps getting older and more and more of the
elderly are looking at that kind of accommodation," said Grant
Williamson, a broker at Christchurch firm Hamilton Hindin
Greene.
Rising Auckland house prices pushed up by record immigration
were also encouraging elderly Auckland residents to cash in on
their family homes and move to retirement village units, Green
said.
The company's shares rose 2.03 percent in the wake of the
announcement.
Summerset announced a final 2015 dividend of 3.4 cents per
share, which brought the total yearly dividend payment to 5.25
cents per share, up from 3.5 cents the previous year.
($1 = 1.4999 New Zealand dollars)
