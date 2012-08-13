* Second quarter loss/share $0.02

* Second quarter sales up 1.2 percent to $61.7 million

* Withdraws full-year outlook

* Shares down 23 pct in extended trade

Aug 13 Summer Infant Inc posted a quarterly loss as retailers delayed purchases from the babycare products maker, and the company withdrew its forecast for the year, sending its shares down 23 percent after the bell.

Summer Infant had cut its full-year profit outlook to 45 cents in May after slowing demand for its babycare products had forced it to spend more on promotions.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it has begun lowering promotional costs and advertising, among other things, and expects to benefit in the second half of the year.

The company however withdrew its profit outlook for the year, saying unpredictable market conditions make it difficult to forecast future performance with reliable accuracy.

Summer Infant sells products such as baby monitors, high chairs and car seats to retailers including Babies R Us, Target Corp, KMart, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, and Amazon.com Inc.

In the second quarter, the company posted a net loss of $424 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a profit of $921 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1.2 percent to $61.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected Summer Infant to earn 9 cents per share, on revenue of $63.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of company, which have lost more than half their value this year, fell 23 percent after the bell. They had closed at $3.23 on Monday on the Nasdaq.