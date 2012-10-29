NEW YORK Oct 29 Even as our politicians
disagree on a great deal, most experts can agree on the
objectives of economic policy. The next president will not have
succeeded in the economic area unless he accomplishes three
things:
* Reestablishing economic growth at a rate that makes real
reductions in unemployment possible.
* Placing the nation's finances on a stable foundation by
putting in place measures to assure that U.S. sovereign debt is
declining relative to America's wealth.
* Renewing the economy's foundation in a way that can
support steady growth in middle-class incomes over the next
generation, along with work for all who want it.
Where are the candidates on these three issues?
President Obama has recognized that the inadequacy of demand
is the principal barrier to growth and has sought to bolster
both public- and private-sector demand since becoming president.
Recent work by the IMF has confirmed the premise of his
policies: namely, that at a time when short-term interest rates
are at zero, fiscal policies are especially potent. The
president has also respected the independence of the Federal
Reserve as it has sought to respond creatively to the challenge
of increasing demand even with short-term interest rates zeroed
out. And he has put the economy on track to nearly doubling
exports over five years through a series of measures, such as
increasing government support for exporters. He has made clear
his commitment to taking advantage of current low interest rates
to finance public investment and protect public-sector jobs, and
to continue to promote US exports.
In contrast, Governor Romney supports immediate efforts to
sharply reduce government spending even as economic slack
remains and Congress-at the president's behest-has already
legislated the most draconian domestic discretionary spending
cuts in history. Through some set of intellectual gymnastics,
Mitt Romney concludes that a government purchasing a new weapon
systems or the recipient of a tax cut buying luxury goods
creates jobs, but spending on fixing schools and highways does
not. He also seems comfortable involving himself in monetary
policy, favoring a reduction in the supply of credit relative to
current Fed policy. And his insistence that he will name China a
currency manipulator on his first day as president, even before
his appointees have moved into their offices, surely increases
uncertainty by making a trade war possible.
President Obama has embraced the principles, though not all
the details, of the famous Simpson-Bowles commission report on
budget deficits. Like the large group of CEOs who made a major
statement on deficit reduction last week, he insists that
achieving sustainable finance means both containing spending
(especially on entitlements) and raising revenue. The budget
that he has put forward has been thoroughly audited by the
Congressional Budget Office, and puts the U.S. debt-GDP ratio on
a declining path within this decade. And he has made clear that
in negotiations with willing partners, he is prepared to go
beyond his current budget proposals to assure that debt is
contained.
Governor Romney, in contrast, has not suggested even a
partial approach to the budget that has enough detail for
independent experts to fully evaluate. He has however insisted
on the need for over a trillion dollars more military spending
than was recommended by George Bush's defense secretary, Robert
Gates, and for 20 percent across-the-board tax cuts that
independent estimates suggest would cost close to $5 trillion
over the next decade. To offset these measures that have no
counterparts in the president's proposals, he has spoken of
"closing loopholes" without naming any specific items. And he's
done so in the face of repeated demonstrations that even the
elimination of every tax benefit for those with income over $200
thousand would raise far less than the totality of his proposals
would cost.
From the Lewis and Clark expedition to the land-grant
colleges to the transcontinental railroad to the interstate
highway system to the original research and development that led
to the Internet, the federal government-with leadership from
both political parties-has always sought to lay a foundation for
future prosperity. President Obama has continued this tradition,
recognizing that in an uncertain world some investments will
work out better than others.
While audits have found many fewer problems with public
investments than most expected over the last few years, much has
been accomplished. Major efforts to measure and act on student
achievement results are now in place in most states. Medical
records are being systematically computerized. Domestic fossil
fuels and renewable energy sources are meeting more and more of
our energy needs. New financial protections are in place for
consumers even as the capital reserves required of financial
institutions have been substantially increased and student
lending has been streamlined. These steps illustrate the kinds
of progress that a second Obama administration would strive
towards.
Governor Romney has made clear a preference for using any
available resource to reduce tax rates below their current
level-in the hope that there are great investments that firms
are not making, even in the face of sub-2 percent interest rates
and the lowest effective tax rates in generations. If this
represents a foundation for prosperity, it will be very
different than the one America has enjoyed historically.