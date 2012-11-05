By Lawrence Summers
Nov 5 Writing on behalf of the Romney campaign,
my friend Mike Boskin has responded to my column from last week
that argued that in a number of areas of economic policy,
President Obama has the superior vision.
Boskin condemns what he refers to as "Obama debt" and argues
that Governor Romney has a better plan that he asserts offers "a
superior alternative of balanced budgets."
While I was not writing on behalf of the Obama campaign and
my piece had a much broader focus than budget deficits, several
responses are appropriate.
First, Boskin is correct in noting that current budget
deficits and rates of debt accumulation cannot be maintained
indefinitely, and that stabilizing and ultimately reducing the
debt-to-GDP ratio is important if all sorts of economic horrors
are to be avoided. This is a point of agreement between the two
candidates-not a basis for choosing between them.
Second, Boskin blames the current high level of deficits on
President Obama's policies, but that is hard to square with the
facts. When President Clinton left office in 2001, we were
paying down the national debt at the rate of several hundred
billions of dollars a year with budget surpluses. Since that
time the Bush administration moved the United States
substantially into budget deficits with large tax cuts, major
military commitments to wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and a new
prescription drug entitlement - all undertaken without
offsetting expenditure reduction or increasing revenue.
Beyond these decisions, the largest factor in the current
level of deficits is the worst economic downturn since the
Depression - a downturn that began under President Bush. People
will debate the merits of President Obama's stimulus measures -
though I think their positive effect on growth and employment is
quite clear - but this debate matters little. Government
employment has been contracting, and the debate over stimulus
has largely faded.
Third, Boskin blurs the facts on who has been constructive
with respect to deficit reduction. In addressing the
Simpson-Bowles plan, he neglects to mention that the plan was
dead on arrival when presented in November 2010 because of the
implacable opposition of House Republicans, led by Paul Ryan who
voted against the plan within the commission.
It has long been clear that President Obama is prepared to
reach an agreement based on the underlying principles of
Simpson-Bowles. But that has not been possible because Congress
is unwilling to raise revenues in addition to cutting
expenditures. Governor Romney seems to share this resistance,
having vowed that he would not accept even $1 of revenue
increases for every $10 of expenditure cuts.
Fourth, in asserting that Governor Romney has a plan to
balance the budget, Boskin is blithe, to say the least. Relative
to current law, Romney has committed to a 20 percent tax rate
reduction that independent observers calculate as costing $5
trillion over 10 years; defense spending increases in the $2
trillion range; and preservation of President Bush's tax cut for
the top 1.0 percent of taxpayers that costs $1 trillion.
Romney has said nothing about how this is to be financed
other than referencing loopholes for high-income taxpayers.
Unfortunately, as independent analysts have repeatedly pointed
out, there are not nearly enough loopholes. Even if he closed
all tax credits and deductions for high-income taxpayers, he
could not offset the cost of his high-income tax cuts, let alone
the cost of his entire program. And this is before any
consideration of the cost of balancing the budget.
Only the election can stop this kind of back-and-forth
argument. This campaign has offered a superb contrast of the
economic approach of President Obama and Governor Romney. Obama
is carrying on the approach pursued by President Clinton. Romney
would go back to the tactics of both Presidents Bush. The
results of the two approaches in terms of economic growth, job
creation, government debt and virtually every other economic
statistic speak for themselves.