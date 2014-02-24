WELLINGTON Feb 25 New Zealand retirement
village operator Summerset reported on Tuesday a 131
percent rise in full-year profit on increased sales.
Summerset, which operates rest homes and offers in-home
care services, said net profit after tax was NZ$34.2 million
($28.4 million)from NZ$14.8 million a year ago.
The result included NZ$8.4 million of gains in the value of
land holdings, and income tax losses of NZ$2.2 million.
The company, which listed in 2011, announced a dividend of
3.25 NZ cents per share, from 2.5 cents last year.
Summerset is New Zealand's third biggest retirement village
operator with 17 villages, and six sites for future
developments.
The sale of units rose 21 percent on a year ago, while the
number of units built was up 31 percent.
The company has said it plans to build 300 new retirement
units a year to meet increasing demand in the country's growing
elderly care industry.
($1 = 1.2037 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)