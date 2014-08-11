BRIEF-Internet Infinity announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 21
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
WELLINGTON Aug 12 New Zealand retirement village operator Summerset Group Ltd first half profit rose 42 percent on growing sales, the company reported on Tuesday.
Net profit after tax for the six months to June 30 was NZ$15.3 million ($12.9 million) compared with NZ$10.8 million a year ago.
The company declared a dividend of 1.4 cents a share. Last year it did not pay an interim dividend.
It has 23 retirement villages in operation or under development.
($1=NZ$1.1820)
(Gyles Beckford)
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago