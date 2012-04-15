CARTAGENA, Colombia, April 15 The U.S.-Colombia
free trade agreement will enter into force next month, reducing
duties on American exports entering the South American country,
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said on Sunday.
The announcement came during the Summit of the Americas in
Colombia, where President Barack Obama has been meeting regional
political and business leaders to push for greater access for
U.S. exports.
Colombia already has duty-free access to the United States
for most goods under longtime U.S. trade preference programs.
When implemented on May 15, the deal Obama signed in October
will eliminate most of the duties Colombia now imposes on
American agricultural and manufactured goods.
