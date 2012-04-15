* Faster-than-expected timetable due to labor rights gains
* Pact will slash duties on most U.S. exports to Colombia
* Major U.S. union group says decision "premature"
(Adds President Santos comments)
By Laura MacInnis
CARTAGENA, Colombia, April 15 The U.S.-Colombia
free trade agreement will enter into force next month, far
earlier than expected, as a result of what the Obama
administration called "historic" progress for Colombian worker
protections and human rights.
The announcement came during the Summit of the Americas in
Colombia, where President Barack Obama has been meeting regional
political and business leaders including Colombian President
Juan Manuel Santos to push for greater access for U.S. exports.
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk told reporters in the
Caribbean resort of Cartagena that the trade deal Obama signed
in October would be implemented on May 15, months ahead of what
most trade watchers had anticipated.
"We believe this is a very historic step," Kirk said.
An elated Santos said free trade with the United States had
been a Colombian dream for 20 years that has finally come true.
"This will create thousands, millions of jobs in the United
States and Colombia," he said at a news conference with Obama.
Colombia's weak labor record, including murders and attacks
on union activists that were not investigated, had held up the
free trade pact with the United States for years.
Politically powerful U.S. union groups like the AFL-CIO had
opposed the deal - which was largely negotiated under former
President George W. Bush - on the grounds that Colombia lacked
the capacity to enforce worker protections.
MORE RIGHTS PROTECTION
On Sunday, Obama administration officials said Colombia's
creation of a new labor ministry, prosecution of crimes against
union workers and steps to fight discrimination against
Afro-Colombians and women had assuaged its concerns and made it
possible to implement the trade deal.
Labor Secretary Hilda Solis told reporters U.S. officials
had been working closely with Colombia on labor rights issues
over the last year and the United States believes there has been
"remarkable progress."
"However, we do know that there still remain challenges,"
she said.
Colombia already has duty-free access to the United States
for most goods under longtime U.S. trade preference programs.
When implemented, the deal will eliminate most of the duties
Colombia now imposes on American farming and manufactured goods.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce welcomed the news of the May 15
implementation which it said "opens the door to new business
opportunities, economic growth, and job creation," noting
U.S.-Colombian trade was already worth $14 billion last year.
Republican Congressman Dave Camp, chairman of the powerful
Ways and Means committee, called the agreement to quickly put
the deal in place a "cause for celebration."
But AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka called the decision
"deeply disappointing and troubling," describing the endorsement
of Colombia's labor gains "premature."
"We regret that the administration has placed commercial
interests above the interests of workers and their trade
unions," he said.
(Additional reporting by Caren Bohan and Doug Palmer; Editing
by Anthony Boadle and Gunna Dickson)