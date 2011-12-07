BRUSSELS Dec 7 The leaders of France and
Germany will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
and top European Union officials on Thursday before a dinner of
EU leaders, an EU diplomat said on Wednesday.
The other participants will include the chairman of euro
zone finance ministers, Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of EU
summits Herman Van Rompuy, the President of the European
Commission Jose Manuel Barroso, and EU Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, the official said.
"There will be a meeting of the Frankfurt Group with Mr Van
Rompuy before the leaders' dinner," an EU official said,
referring to the group of high ranking officials who took part
in an earlier crisis meeting in Frankfurt in October.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)