MOSCOW Russia faces a decade of sluggish growth if it does not increase spending and run a bigger deficit, deputy economy minister Andrei Klepach told Reuters, calling for a review of the budget after the 2012 presidential election.

Draft 2012-14 budgets will be discussed by the government this month with Prime Minister Vladimir Putin flagging major handouts to voters ahead of the March election in which he says he may take part.

"Do not mix up television and real life," Klepach told Reuters Russia Investment Summit. "There are cuts even in nominal terms of the expenditure on education, healthcare, culture and investment."

"The investment growth that we expect is not enough to carry out modernization and guarantee high growth rates. We see growth rate for the next 10 years at 4 percent," he said. "For Russia, it is not enough."

Klepach was first to say Russia went into a recession in 2008, prompting Putin's office to publicly retract his statement.

He retained his post and often accompanies Putin on trips to Russia's industrial heartland, being popular among industrialists who dislike tightfisted finance minister Alexei Kudrin.

Klepach said Russia has the potential to grow at 5-6 percent annually but would have to rely on state investment, especially in areas such as infrastructure and science, to maintain such growth rates.

"Most of the decisions (on the budget) will be substantially reviewed next year," he said. "Everything that has to do with development has been cut, even compared with the 2011 budget."

Klepach is a staunch opponent of Kudrin who said earlier that state spending was growing too fast and Russia will need to raise taxes to match its fiscal liabilities to absorb the shock of a possible oil price collapse.

KEEP TRACK

Klepach said Russia should have invested its windfall energy revenues in 2011 instead of slashing the budget deficit to zero. While Russia sees a deficit at 1.5 percent of GDP in 2012, Klepach said a bigger deficit would not be not a problem.

Klepach's remarks suggest that Kudrin, already tipped to become the next prime minister if Putin decides to return to the Kremlin, had scored another victory in his drive to rein in budgetary spending.

Klepach said Putin's pledge to spend $285 billion to double the rate of road construction has not yet been backed by any funding. "The same goes for a pledge to double the salary for the public sector workers. It was not said when it will happen.

"One needs to keep track of what has been said and what is then written in the budget," he said

The ambitious $650 billion 10-year program to modernize the army is also in doubt, Klepach said.

He also criticized Putin's decision to postpone the increase in natural monopoly tariffs [ID:nL5E7KC2SA] until after the election, saying it will force companies to slash investment plans and slow overall growth.

Klepach said reforms in power and transport were in a "dead end" while in the gas sector they have not even started. He said the state should either restore control over these sensitive sectors or introduce competition.

"Without it we won't have even four percent growth."

(Editing by Dan Lalor)