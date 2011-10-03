GENEVA BBVA (BBVA.MC) is recommending private bank clients invest in Spain's unloved sovereign bonds because of their high yields premium over German Bunds and a firm belief that the European debt crisis will be solved.

"The spread on Spanish government debt in comparison with the Bund is quite attractive, especially when you keep in mind that perhaps Spain has a problem of debt, but it is not a problem of public debt, it is much more related with private debt," Enrique Marazuela, chief investment officer at BBVA's private banking division said during the Reuters Global Wealth Management Summit in Geneva.

While Spain has one of the highest levels of household and corporate debt levels in the euro zone, it has a relatively low debt-to-GDP ratio of around 67 percent for this year.

The 10-year yield spread between Spanish and German government bonds widened on Monday as Greece struggled to meet the conditions of its bailout agreement, heightening concerns about the knock-on effects to other peripheral states.

The Spanish/German 10-year government bond yield spread rose 12 basis points on the day to 337 bps.

Marazuela said the current crisis is not as severe as the previous crash that brought down Lehman Brothers in 2008 as banks are now better capitalized.

"We are in a better situation, banks are more healthy and it's probably right that we might have some problems in Europe but I think we are going to find a solution to the euro zone debt crisis. Everybody is discounting a worst-case scenario and we fully disagree with that," Marazuela told Reuters.

BBVA also ruled out the scenario of double-dip recession and predicted a soft landing for the global economy.

"The problem has been growth, not so much depression ... we are seeing a soft landing and if you study in depth the economic data, you see we have mixed data, not all of them indicate that we are in a crisis, growth has fallen a bit but not dramatically, we continue growing and we are quite far from a double-dip," Marazuela added.

REAL ESTATE HAS REACHED BOTTOM IN SPAIN

Though Marazuela said that new wealth creation should not be expected in the short and medium term in Spain, he said that some areas of Spain's battered real estate sector were close to reaching a bottom in valuations.

Property on Spain's coasts, where the market is largely driven by British and German second-home buyers, has already stabilized, he said.

"Now what we have seen is that the houses on the coasts . are starting to recover not so much on prices but in transaction volumes and that is coming from European citizens that want to have a second house in Spain. Definitely we have seen the bottom in Spanish coast," said Marazuela.

A decade-long property and construction boom came to an abrupt halt in the financial crisis, severely weakening many of Spain's financial institutions that were left holding large amounts of bad debt on their books.

Marazuela recognized that the European debt crisis had affected all the Spanish financial institutions, even the big ones, as their borrowing costs soared, though he said the recent banking recapitalization process in Spain was a right move.

"Our CODS are more expensive, it has affected us ... and it's obviously not the best environment, it has affected us, but I think the recapitalization process continues and it is a move in the right direction."

The Spanish state and private investors have injected 13.4 billion euros ($18 billion) into Spain's savings banks, known as cajas, at the end of a restructuring process aimed at boosting confidence in the country's financial system, the Bank of Spain said.

That is a fraction of the 30 billion to 60 billion euro capital shortfall analysts estimate, taking into account exposure to Spain's collapsed real estate sector including hundreds of billions of euros of loans to property developers.

