March 11 Cement maker Summit Materials Inc's
initial public offering was priced at $18 per share,
according to a market source, valuing the Blackstone
Group-controlled company at $1.67 billion.
The company raised about $400 million after its offering of
22.2 million class A shares was priced at the midpoint of the
expected range of $17-$19 per share.
Denver, Colorado-based Summit Materials sold all the shares
in the offering.
Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters for
the offering.
