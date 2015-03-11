(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Neha Dimri
March 11 Cement maker Summit Materials Inc's
initial public offering was priced at $18 per share,
according to a market source, valuing the Blackstone
Group-controlled company at $1.67 billion.
The company raised about $400 million after its offering of
22.2 million class A shares was priced at the midpoint of the
expected range of $17-$19 per share.
"It has been attractively priced... it's a specialty IPO and
is in a high-growth sector", said Josef Schuster, founder of
IPOX Schuster, a Chicago-based IPO research firm.
Denver, Colorado-based Summit Materials sold all the shares
in the offering.
The company was founded in 2009 by current Chief Executive
Tom Hill and a group of investors, including Blackstone and
Silverhawk Capital Partners LLC.
Since Blackstone's initial investment, Summit Materials has
acquired 34 cement, asphalt and concrete companies, according to
a regulatory filing. (bit.ly/1wtqeOE)
The company gets 56 percent of its revenue from private
construction, with the rest coming from public infrastructure
projects.
Summit Materials competes with cement suppliers such as
Lafarge, Heidelberg Cement Plc and Holcim.
Blackstone's stake in the company will fall to 57.4 percent
from 79.5 percent after the offering, assuming that underwriters
fully exercise their option.
Summit Materials reported revenue of $1.2 billion for the
year ended Dec. 27 and net income attributable to the company of
$2.5 million on a pro forma basis.
The company said it expected to debut on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday under the symbol "SUM".
Summit Materials said it would use the proceeds from the
offering to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.
The company had a total debt of about $1.1 billion as of
December 2014.
Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters for
the offering.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey
and Simon Jennings)