March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
June 5 Summit Midstream Partners LP, a provider of natural gas gathering compression services, said it bought assets in the Bakken and Marcellus shale regions for $460 million.
The company also raised its full-year pre-tax earnings forecast to a range of $140 million to $150 million, from $115 million to $125 million.
Summit Midstream acquired a natural gas gathering system in the Bakken shale from Summit Investments for $250 million.
The company bought a high-pressure natural gas gathering system in the liquids-rich Marcellus shale from an affiliate of MarkWest Energy Partners LP for $210 million.
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp still sees potential in its western Canadian operations despite a recent write-down in the value of nearly all its oil sands reserves there, Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 1 BP agreed on Wednesday to buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp's biomethane production assets for $155 million, expanding its huge gas supply portfolio in the United States and showing its shift to less carbon-intensive projects.