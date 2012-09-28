Israel delays staff's return to Cairo embassy amid security fears
JERUSALEM, Feb 14 The staff to Israel's embassy in Cairo has been ordered to stay at home because of security concerns, the Shin Bet security service said Tuesday.
Sept 28 Units of Summit Midstream Partners LP , a provider of natural gas gathering and compression services, rose 6 percent in market debut, a day after the company priced its initial public offering at the mid-point of its expected price range.
The company, owned by GE Energy Financial Services and energy infrastructure-focused private equity firm Energy Capital Partners, priced its IPO of 12.5 million common units at $20 each, raising $250 million.
Summit Midstream, which counts Encana Corp and Chesapeake Energy Corp among its customers, posted a profit of $16.7 million on revenue of $75.9 million for the six months ended June 30.
Texas-based energy companies such as Energy & Exploration Partners Inc and Alon USA Partners LP have also filed for IPOs in recent weeks.
Units of Summit Midstream were trading at $21.17 on Friday morning o n the New York Stock Exchange.
JERUSALEM, Feb 14 The staff to Israel's embassy in Cairo has been ordered to stay at home because of security concerns, the Shin Bet security service said Tuesday.
* Benchmarks in middle of $5-trading range amid supply concerns
CAIRO, Feb 14 Egypt is nearing a deal to import crude oil from Iraq and is looking to other countries to help secure supply, Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation's chief Tarek al-Hadidi said.