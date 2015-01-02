Jan 2Sumol+Compal SA :

* Completed on Wednesday the sale of 49.9 pct stake in Sumol+Compal Marcas to French Copagef, SA

* Deal made in Nov. 14 has now passed all the pending conditions

* Final deal price of 88.19 million euros ($106.3 million), with Sumol+Compal SA having an estimated surplus of 15.25 million euros ($18.4 million)

* Sumol+Compal SA will keep majority control over Sumol+Compal Marcas

* The company expects to benefit in African markets with this deal

