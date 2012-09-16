NEW YORK, Sept 16 The Winklevoss twins, best known for their
legal battle against Mark Zuckerberg over the founding of Facebook Inc,
have invested in SumZero, a social network company aimed at professional
investors, The Wall Street Journal said on Sunday.
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have put $1 million into SumZero, which was
founded by fellow Harvard University alumni Divya Narendra and Aalap Mahadevia
in 2008, the article said. Narendra was an ally to the Winklevoss twins during
their lawsuit against Facebook, which won the brothers a cash and stock
settlement valued at $65 million at a time when the company was valued at $15
billion.
Facebook's market cap is currently valued at $47 billion.
In June 2011, the twins decided not to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court a
ruling upholding their $65 million settlement.
The 2008 accord was intended to resolve a feud over whether Zuckerberg stole
the idea for what became the world's most popular social networking website from
the Winklevosses, who like him, had attended Harvard. Their battle was
dramatized in the 2010 film "The Social Network."
After agreeing to the cash-and-stock accord, the Winklevosses sought to undo
it, saying it was fraudulent because Facebook hid information from them and that
they deserved more money.
In February, the brothers formed Winklevoss Capital as a vehicle to invest
their personal wealth. Their first investment in June was SumZero, which brings
together investors to share trading ideas and research, the WSJ reported.
SumZero.com has 7,500 members and has parallels with the first versions of
Facebook, including exclusivity.
The site also allows investors to become members only if they work on the
"buy side." SumZero defines that group as investment professionals at hedge
funds, mutual funds and private-equity firms. Analysts from the "sell side" such
as Wall Street banks are not allowed, the report said.