HONG KONG Feb 29 Chinese hypermarket group Sun Art Retail said on Monday it expects e-commerce to contribute to 5 percent of total sales in 2016 versus 1 percent in 2015, although it warned China's retail market remains challenging.

Sun Art Retail on Sunday posted a 15.7 percent fall in 2015 profit, the first yearly decline since its listing in July 2011, as it faced intense competition from fast-growing e-commerce platforms.

Shares of Sun Art were up 2.7 percent, outpacing a 0.9 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

