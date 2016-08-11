UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 11 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd said on Thursday it plans to invest 1 billion yuan ($150.6 million) in e-commerce development over the next two years.
Executive director Peter Huang, speaking at an earnings briefing, also said he expects the company's e-commerce business to break even in 2020-2021.
Sun Art, which competes with China Resources and Wal-Mart Stores Inc on the mainland, posted a 2.7 percent decline in first-half profit as it faced intense competition from fast growing e-commerce platforms.
($1 = 6.6411 Chinese yuan)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources