Aug 11 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd said on Thursday it plans to invest 1 billion yuan ($150.6 million) in e-commerce development over the next two years.

Executive director Peter Huang, speaking at an earnings briefing, also said he expects the company's e-commerce business to break even in 2020-2021.

Sun Art, which competes with China Resources and Wal-Mart Stores Inc on the mainland, posted a 2.7 percent decline in first-half profit as it faced intense competition from fast growing e-commerce platforms.

