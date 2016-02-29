* Scale back new store openings to 30-40 from 40-50

HONG KONG, Feb 29 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd said on Monday it will scale back on new store openings in China this year as it grapples with a challenging retail environment, while it expects a greater contribution to sales from e-commerce.

Sun Art, the second-biggest hypermarket operator with 13.7 percent of the market after top player China Resources' 15.2 percent, said the overall retail market would track slowing economic growth in the mainland in the absence of a market-moving change.

"The operating environment remains difficult this year," CEO Bruno Mercier told a results briefing.

Even so, the company's shares made their biggest daily percentage gain since August 2015, after its gross profit margin ticked higher and Mercier said he expected to see break-even or slight growth in same store sales this year.

The company also said its e-commerce operations would grow to account for 5 percent of 2016 sales against 1 percent in 2015.

Sun Art shares rose 6.2 percent in early afternoon trade, outpacing a 1.4 percent decline in the benchmark index.

On Sunday it posted a 15.7 percent fall in 2015 profit, the first yearly decline since its listing in July 2011, as it faced intense competition from fast-growing e-commerce platforms.

The joint venture between Taiwanese conglomerate Ruentex Group and French retailer Groupe Auchan SA said net profit amounted to 2.4 billion yuan ($373.15 million) last year, compared with an average forecast of 2.5 billion yuan from 16 analysts polled by Reuters.

"The pressure on offline retailers from the rapid growth in e-commerce platforms will still persist for us," company Chairman Cheng Chuan-Tai said in filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Sun Art opened 38 new stores during the year, bringing its total to 409. It said it would trim its new store opening target to 30 to 40 annually, from 40 to 50 in the past.

Turnover rose to 96.4 billion yuan from 91.9 billion yuan a year earlier. Gross profit margin increased 0.4 percentage points to 23.3 percent.

Same-store sales fell 3.6 percent, compared with a 1.6 percent decline in 2014, due to slower growth in the consumer market, more choice of outlets for customers and intensified competition among different retail channels.

