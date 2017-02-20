UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Feb 20 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd said on Monday it will slow the pace of store openings in 2017 amid intensifying competition in China's retail sector.
Chief Executive Officer Bruno Mercier was speaking after Sun Art on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset growing pressure from the rapidly expanding e-commerce sector. (Reporting by Donnw Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources