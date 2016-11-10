HONG KONG Nov 10 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Thursday posted a 1 percent gain in net profit for the first nine months, as it faced intense competition from rapidly growing e-commerce platforms.

The retailer, a joint venture between Taiwanese conglomerate Ruentex Group and French retailer Groupe Auchan SA, posted a net profit of 2.03 billion yuan ($299 million) for January-September, up from 2.01 billion yuan a year earlier.

For July-September, net profit amounted to 599 million yuan, up 11.1 percent from 539 million yuan the same quarter in 2015, according to Reuters' calculation.

Sun Art, which competes with China Resources and Wal-Mart Stores Inc in China, saw its turnover for the first nine months rising 4.4 percent from a year ago to 77.32 billion yuan.

The sector, which faces stiff competition from online retailers, is now seeing a consolidation by existing players who are also scaling back expansion plans.

Sun Art also plans to scale back new store openings this year, and aims to invest 1 billion yuan in e-commerce development over the next two years.

Sun Art shares dived 10.4 percent so far this year, lagging a 4.2 percent gain in the benchmark index.

($1 = 6.7890 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)