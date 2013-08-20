UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 20 Sun International Ltd : * Acquisition of remaining 23.2% Afrisun Leisure Investments Proprietary
Limited ordinary shares * Buys remaining 23.2% interest in Afrisun Leisure for a cash consideration of
R120 million * Says Afrisun Leisure to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Real Africa
Holdings with immediate effect
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources