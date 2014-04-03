(Corrects the comment in the third paragraph as said by the company, not source)

HONG KONG, April 3 Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd has appointed three banks to underwrite the sale of its consumer finance division, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Hong Kong conglomerate chose JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and UBS AG to run the sale, which is expected to value the business - United Asia Finance Ltd - at around $3 billion, the people said.

"The consideration of a potential separate listing of UAF remains at a preliminary stage," the company said.

