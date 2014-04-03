Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
(Corrects the comment in the third paragraph as said by the company, not source)
HONG KONG, April 3 Sun Hung Kai & Co Ltd has appointed three banks to underwrite the sale of its consumer finance division, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The Hong Kong conglomerate chose JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and UBS AG to run the sale, which is expected to value the business - United Asia Finance Ltd - at around $3 billion, the people said.
"The consideration of a potential separate listing of UAF remains at a preliminary stage," the company said.
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UBS declined to comment. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto and Yimou Lee; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Christopher Cushing)
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.