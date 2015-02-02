HONG KONG Feb 2 China's Everbright Securities
has agreed to buy Hong Kong conglomerate Sun Hung
Kai & Co. Ltd's 70 percent stake in its brokerage and
wealth management service unit for HK$4.1 billion ($529
million), the two companies said on Monday.
The unit, Sun Hung Kai Financial Group Ltd (SHKFGL), is one
of the largest brokerage and wealth management service providers
in Hong Kong, Sun Hung Kai said. It also has offices in Macau
and China.
"The SHK Board considers the transaction to be in the
interests of its shareholders, realising a considerable gain and
generating cash inflow," Sun Hung Kai said in the statement to
the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Sun Hung Kai expects a gain of HK$2.8 billion after the
transaction, the statement said.
Everbright Securities Co Ltd will promote a listing of
SHKFGL or an entity within three years after the transaction,
the statement said.
SHKFGL posted an after-tax profit of HK$174.3 million for
the year ended on Dec. 31 2014 with unaudited consolidated net
asset value at HK$3.3 billion. It recorded an after-tax loss of
HK$38.5 million in 2013.
Trading of shares in Sun Hung Kai and its shareholders
Allied Group Ltd and Allied Properties HK Ltd
will resume on Tuesday after they were suspended on
Monday.
Trading in Everbright Securities will also resume on
Tuesday.
($1 = 7.7534 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Meg Shen and Bengaluru newsroom; editing by Susan
Thomas)