RABAT, Sept 21 Moroccan insurance company Saham
Finances has bought Mauritian insurer Sun Insurance Co Ltd for
an undisclosed sum, the Moroccan company said in statement on
Wednesday.
The deal is the latest expansion by Saham Finances in Africa
and follows its acquisition of a 40 percent stake in Nigeria's
Unistrust Insurance Co, Rwanda's Corar-AG, and Angola's AG
Seguros SA in the last three years. Saham has subsidiaries in 26
African countries through its two subsidiaries Colina and
Mercantile.
Saham Finances is owned by Groupe Saham, founded in 1995 by
Moroccan tycoon Moulay Hafid Elalamy who is also the country's
trade and industry minister. The group also controls CNIA Saada,
one of Morocco's biggest insurers.
Sun Insurance will allow Saham Finances to consolidate its
development in East Africa, including Kenya, Rwanda and
Madagascar, the company's statement said.
Saham Finances said Mauritius has 25 insurance companies
with $700 million of written premiums and promising growth
potential.
