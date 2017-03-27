JOHANNESBURG, March 27 A minority shareholder in South Africa's Sun International has requested Sun Dreams, its Latin American business, list on the Santiago or New York stock exchange through an initial public offering, its CEO said on Monday.

Sun International, which also owns and operates casinos and hotels in a number of Latin American countries, including Chile, Panama and Colombia, merged with Chile's Dreams S.A. in 2016 resulting in the group owning 55 percent of Sun Dreams.

One of the minority shareholders in Sun Dreams is a private investment fund which owns 20 percent of the merged entity. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock)