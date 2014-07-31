UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, July 31 South African gambling authorities have given Sun International the green light to build a 3 billion rand ($280.20 million) entertainment complex in the capital Pretoria, the casino and hotels operator said on Thursday.
Sun International, which will shut down another casino in the Pretoria region, will build a casino, hotel, conference centre and an indoor facility for concerts in an affluent part of the city.
The company also said it would have a management contract and hold an effective 74.9 percent of the development, which it has said could take about 36 months to complete. ($1 = 10.7067 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources