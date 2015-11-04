TORONTO Nov 4 Canadian insurer Sun Life
Financial Inc reported a higher quarterly profit and
raised its dividend on Wednesday, helped by strength in both its
wealth management and life insurance businesses.
Net income for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to
C$482 million ($366.5 million), or 79 Canadian cents a share,
from C$435 million, or 71 Canadian cents, a year ago.
Underlying earnings per share rose to 86 Canadian cents from
84 cents a year earlier.
Analysts had predicted a profit of 87 Canadian cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's global assets under management rose to C$846.2
billion at end of September, compared with C$698.2 billion in
the same period last year.
($1 = 1.3150 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Tilak and Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernard
Orr)