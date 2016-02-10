Feb 10 Insurer Sun Life Financial Inc reported higher fourth-quarter earnings, driven by strength in its Canadian, Asian and asset management businesses.

Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was C$536 million, or 87 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$502 million, or 81 Canadian cents a share, a year ago. Underlying earnings rose to C$1.05 a share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 87 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by David Gregorio)