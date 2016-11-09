BRIEF-TransGlobe Energy Corporation announces 2016 year-end reserves
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Nov 9 Sun Life Financial Inc , Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 21 percent jump in quarterly underlying profit, helped by strong growth in the United States and Canada.
The company's underlying net income rose to C$639 million ($476.2 million), or C$1.04 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$528 million, or 86 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sun Life said on Wednesday net income rose 53 percent to C$737 million, or C$1.20 per share.
The insurer also raised its quarterly dividend by 4 percent to 42 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = 1.3418 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent
Jan 25 EBay Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in revenue for the fourth-quarter holiday period, offering signs of improvement at the company's traditional marketplace business and sending shares up more than 8 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.