Feb 15 Sun Life Financial Inc ,
Canada's third-largest insurer by assets, reported a 13.3
percent fall in quarterly underlying profit, hurt by weakness in
the United States.
The company's underlying net income fell to C$560 million
($428 million), or 91 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$646 million, or C$1.05 per share,
a year earlier.
Net income rose 35.8 percent to C$728 million, or C$1.18 per
share.
