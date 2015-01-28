(Adds interviews with Sun Life and Ryan executives, background)
By Jeffrey Hodgson
Jan 28 Sun Life Financial Inc will buy
New York-based Ryan Labs Asset Management in a deal the Canadian
insurer hopes will help it win more business with U.S. pension
funds and other institutional investors, Sun Life said on
Wednesday.
Toronto-based Sun Life did not disclose the value of the
deal for Ryan Labs, which specializes in liability-driven
investing, but said the acquisition would not be material to its
results.
Sun Life launched a Canada-focused asset management division
in early 2014 and said at the time it was looking to expand into
the United States.
A liability-driven investment strategy involves calculating
the future needs of a client like a pension fund and designing a
portfolio that can meet those needs with the appropriate amount
of risk.
Sun Life rival Manulife Financial Corp last year
agreed to buy the Canadian assets of Britain's Standard Life
for nearly $4 billion in deal seen as giving Manulife
additional liability-driven expertise.
Sun Life Chief Investment Officer Steve Peacher said on
Wednesday that while the insurer felt it had the expertise to
start up a Canadian asset management business that could serve
pension funds and similar investors, it made more sense to buy
an experienced provider to enter the U.S. market.
"It allows us to do something that we just couldn't do on
our own," he said in a telephone interview.
Ryan Labs has about $5.1 billion in assets under management.
Peacher said that, given the size of the U.S. pension market,
the business could double and triple in size "very quickly."
Ryan Labs President Sean McShea, who will continue to manage
the business, said the backing of a well-financed insurer would
give it an advantage, especially when pursuing big accounts.
"Having a big brother behind you really does help on the
larger assignments," he said in an interview.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Washington; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)