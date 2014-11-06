BRIEF-TerraForm Global announces receipt of Nasdaq letter
* Notification letter stated that because company has not yet filed form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016
TORONTO Nov 6 Sun Life Financial Inc, Canada's No. 3 insurer, intends to be active with the share buy back plan it unveiled with its third-quarter earnings, its chief financial office said on Thursday.
"We intend to be active with it, absolutely," Chief Financial Officer Colm Freyne told analysts on a conference call.
Sun Life said on Wednesday its board had authorized the purchase of up to 9 million common shares through a normal course issuer bid.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Power solutions international inc files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing