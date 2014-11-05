(Adds further detail, background)
TORONTO Nov 5 Canadian insurer Sun Life
Financial on Wednesday reported a third-quarter profit,
swinging form a year-earlier loss with a boost from higher
revenue and an 18 percent increase in assets under management.
Sun Life reported net income of C$435 million ($382.01
million), or 71 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended
Sept. 30, compared with a loss of C$520 million, or 84 Canadian
cents a share, a year earlier. Year-earlier results included
charges related to the sale of its U.S. annuities business.
The Toronto-based insurer shed the annuities business as
part of a push to reduce its exposure to uncertain stock markets
and interest rates.
The company on Wednesday said operating net income from
continuing operations was 76 Canadian cents per share. Analysts
had expected an underlying profit of 74 Canadian cents a share.
Total revenue rose to C$5.61 billion from C$4.16 billion.
Sun Life, which also owns U.S. investment manager MFS and
has a growing presence in Asia, said global assets under
management reached C$698 billion at the end of the quarter, up
from C$590 billion a year earlier.
(U.S. $1 = 1.1387 Canadian dollar)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by David Gregorio)