TORONTO Feb 11 Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, even as its revenue rose and assets under management climbed 15 percent to a record high.

Sun Life reported net income of C$502 million ($397.75 million), or 81 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec 31, compared with a profit of C$550 million, or 90 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

The company said net income from continuing operations was 81 Canadian cents per share.

