TORONTO Feb 11 Canadian insurer Sun Life
Financial reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on
Wednesday, even as its revenue rose and assets under management
climbed 15 percent to a record high.
Sun Life reported net income of C$502 million ($397.75
million), or 81 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec
31, compared with a profit of C$550 million, or 90 Canadian
cents a share, a year earlier.
The company said net income from continuing operations was
81 Canadian cents per share.
($1 = 1.2621 Canadian dollars)
